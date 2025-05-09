Gujarat government launches crackdown on fake news, slaps FIR on offenders

AHMEDABAD: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Gujarat government has swiftly shifted into high-alert mode, cracking down hard on the spread of misinformation.
Authorities has launched strict action against individuals fueling panic through fake news on social media. A police complaint has been registered against four individuals accused of posting content aimed at undermining army morale.
Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi, firmly urged citizens to disregard rumours and fabricated messages, emphasising that only the district administration will issue verified updates.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Sanghvi said, "An FIR was filed yesterday against four individuals in various districts of Gujarat for making anti-national posts on social media, particularly those aimed at undermining the morale of our forces. No such act will be tolerated in Gujarat. The Gujarat Police have been instructed to closely monitor such posts and take the strictest action whenever necessary."
Tightening the surveillance net further, the Home Department has intensified its monitoring of online activities, ensuring that any attempt to spread disinformation is met with immediate and severe consequences.
Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday firmly debunked social media claims alleging an attack on Gujarat's Hazira Port.
Dismissing the viral video fueling the rumors, PIB confirmed it as completely unrelated and misleading. According to a detailed clarification by the PIB's Fact Check Unit, the footage in circulation actually shows an oil tanker explosion that occurred on July 7, 2021, bearing no connection to the current situation.
Taking to X, the PIB issued a stern warning, urging users not to amplify the false narrative by sharing the outdated clip. Labeling the video as part of a growing wave of disinformation, the agency reiterated that the footage has been misused to stoke unnecessary fear.
"This is an unrelated video confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion. The video is dated July 7, 2021. Do not share this video," the Fact Check Unit posted, underlining the government's intensified efforts to curb the spread of fake news during these sensitive times.
Meanwhile, Gujarat government has banned firecrackers and drones at all events and functions until May 15, stepping up efforts to block panic and safeguard public order," said Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghvi.