India releases water from Salal, Baglihar

SRINAGAR: The gates of two dams in J&K – Salal hydro project in Reasi and Baglihar hydro project in Ramban – were opened on Thursday allowing flow of Chenab water to Pakistan.

The gates were opened after the region witnessed heavy rain. “The water level in the dams increased due to heavy rain, necessitating release of water. Three gates of Salal power project and two gates of Baglihar project were opened on Thursday,” an official said.

The water level in the Chenab river had dropped to a record low due to closure of gates of Salal and Baglihar projects last week to stop water flow to Pakistan after suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by India following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam on tourists.