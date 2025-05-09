India releases water from Salal, Baglihar

SRINAGAR: The gates of two dams in J&K – Salal hydro project in Reasi and Baglihar hydro project in Ramban – were opened on Thursday allowing flow of Chenab water to Pakistan.
The gates were opened after the region witnessed heavy rain. “The water level in the dams increased due to heavy rain, necessitating release of water. Three gates of Salal power project and two gates of Baglihar project were opened on Thursday,” an official said.
The water level in the Chenab river had dropped to a record low due to closure of gates of Salal and Baglihar projects last week to stop water flow to Pakistan after suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by India following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam on tourists.
“As against the Chenab flowing at a height of 25-30 feet, there was hardly 2 feet of water in the river after the gates of the two dams were closed last week to restrict flow of water to Pakistan,” an official said.
Due to closure of the gates, the downstream water flow into Pakistan had reduced as Chenab had dried up. For the first time, people crossed the Chenab river in Akhnoor area of Jammu region on foot.
The dams of Baglihar (Ramban), Salal (Reasi) and Kishanganga (Bandipora) give India the capability and facility to regulate water release to Pakistan at its will and timing. As per IWT, India was granted unrestricted access to water from ‘eastern rivers’ — Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi — and Pakistan retained water rights on ‘western rivers,’ including the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.
Rain spurred step; water flowing to Pakistan now
