Indian and US researchers uncover novel subtype of Maturity-Onset Diabetes of the Young (MODY)

“This work underscores the importance of genetic testing and functional understanding for the precise diagnosis of diabetes in general, and MODY subtypes in particular,” he added.

He told this paper that it is clear not everyone has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, contrary to widespread belief. “One should be on the lookout for rarer forms of diabetes, as this is part of precision medicine. Only a precise diagnosis can lead to precise therapy.”

While the prevalence of this new subtype in India is not yet known, Dr Mohan noted that MODY itself accounts for only 2–3% of all diabetes cases.

He also highlighted that there are more than 50 different types of diabetes. “Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are the most common, followed by gestational diabetes. But there are many other genetic forms, such as neonatal diabetes, MODY, diabetes secondary to chronic pancreatitis, drug-induced diabetes, etc.”

To date, 13 MODY subtypes have been recognised. This newly identified variant challenges long-standing assumptions about how the disease develops and significantly expands scientific understanding of MODY. It also underscores the urgent need for broader access to genetic screening particularly in countries like India, where such testing is not yet standard practice in diabetes care.

“This breakthrough could mark a turning point in advancing personalised diagnosis, treatment, and long-term management for thousands of individuals living with undetected or misclassified forms of diabetes,” Dr Mohan said.

“By identifying these unique subtypes of MODY, we are moving closer to providing more precise diagnosis, treatment, and better care for individuals affected by this novel MODY subtype. Patients with this new Loss-of-Function (LOF) MODY subtype do not respond to sulphonylureas, unlike other MODY types such as MODY 1, 3, and 12. Further studies are needed to determine the most effective antidiabetic medications for treating this new form. This study also opens new avenues for discovering novel drug targets in diabetes treatment,” he added.