Meghalaya imposes night curfew in border districts to curb infiltration amid Bangladesh unrest

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya government has imposed a night curfew in three districts, given the current situation in Bangladesh and to thwart possible infiltration attempts.
This comes after the Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly stepped up vigil along the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border straddling Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, besides Meghalaya.
Night curfew in Meghalaya was imposed in East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills districts. The state shares a 443-km-long border with Bangladesh.
In an order, East Jaintia Hills district magistrate Shivansh Awasthi said that areas in the district bordering Bangladesh are not completely fenced, they are highly prone to infiltration by illegal migrants, members of organised crime having a link to anti-national elements, including armed insurgent groups, during night hours.
“Now, therefore, I do hereby imposed night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am up to 500 metres from the Zero Line prohibiting the movement of people along the border, unauthorised procession or unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying of arms or other instruments in and around the border,” the order read.
In a similar order, West Jaintia Hills district magistrate Abhinav Kumar Singh prohibited the movement of people to cross the international boundary or sneak into the Indian territory.
East Khasi Hills district magistrate RM Kurbah said because of the current situation in Bangladesh, there was every likelihood of cross-border movement of unwanted elements, members of insurgent groups, smugglers, etc.
The administration prohibited the movement of people along the international border to thwart infiltration.
The prohibition in East Khasi Hills district will be for two months. It will remain in force in the two districts of Jaintia Hills until further orders.
Recently, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, had stated, “We have already held a review meeting with the BSF and other central government agencies. We will ensure that the border is fully secured to meet any challenges of infiltration.”