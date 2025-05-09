Meghalaya imposes night curfew in border districts to curb infiltration amid Bangladesh unrest

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya government has imposed a night curfew in three districts, given the current situation in Bangladesh and to thwart possible infiltration attempts.

This comes after the Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly stepped up vigil along the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border straddling Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, besides Meghalaya.

Night curfew in Meghalaya was imposed in East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills districts. The state shares a 443-km-long border with Bangladesh.

In an order, East Jaintia Hills district magistrate Shivansh Awasthi said that areas in the district bordering Bangladesh are not completely fenced, they are highly prone to infiltration by illegal migrants, members of organised crime having a link to anti-national elements, including armed insurgent groups, during night hours.

“Now, therefore, I do hereby imposed night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am up to 500 metres from the Zero Line prohibiting the movement of people along the border, unauthorised procession or unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying of arms or other instruments in and around the border,” the order read.