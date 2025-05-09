Pak turbulence in Indian airspace, flights most hit

Amid heightened security concerns, India’s booming aviation sector has been hit. Closure of 30 airports across several states has left hundreds of flights cancelled and thousands of travellers stranded or scrambling for alternatives. S Lalitha takes a look at the situation:

What triggered disruption?

It stems from the closure of operations at several civilian airports — many of which double as military airfields — after India conducted precision strikes in Pakistan and PoK on May 7 and 8. India suspended operations at critical airports in the North, Northwest, and Central regions of the country.

Affected airports

The closure impacts airports in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Delhi-NCR. Notable ones include:

J&K & Ladakh: Leh, Thoise, Srinagar, Jammu

Punjab: Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara

HP: Dharamshala, Shimla, Bhuntar, Gaggal

Rajasthan: Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh, Bikaner

Gujarat: Bhuj, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Mundra, Kandla, Keshod

Others: Hindon (Delhi NCR), Gwalior (MP) and Chandigarh

Airlines’ response

Major airlines have rolled out cancellations and passengers holding valid tickets have been offered full refunds:

IndiGo: Suspended 165 daily flights, including those from Amritsar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Gwalior, Jammu, Jodhpur, Leh, and Srinagar

Air India: Cancelled flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot

SpiceJet: Stopped operations in Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla, and Amritsar

Akasa Air: Cancelled flights from Srinagar

Impact on flyers

Travellers are experiencing severe stress due to cancellations, particularly those with connecting flights. Social media platforms of airlines have been flooded with distress calls.

What’s next?

Airlines and airport authorities are monitoring developments, but flyers should be prepared for ongoing disruptions beyond May 10.