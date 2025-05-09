Pakistan attacks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer neutralised

JAIPUR: Amid deepening military escalation between India and Pakistan, blackouts were enforced in all the border districts across western Rajasthan on Thursday night amid unconfirmed reports that Pakistan launched a volley of missiles targetting border regions of Bikaner and Jaisalmer. Residents, too, reported attempted drone and missile attacks by Pakistan which were successfully neutralised by the Indian forces.
An air of deep anxiety prevails in western Rajasthan with high intensity sounds and flashes of light piercing the night sky being reported by border residents.
There is no official confirmation of these reports, as local authorities have not confirmed such incidents.
While the BSF has been given shoot at sight orders to ensure no enemy movement, the CM Bhajan Lal Sharma held a high level meeting with senior ministers, bureaucrats and police officers, to assess the latest situation at the border areas.
Earlier in the day, India’s air defences successfully neutralised multiple Pakistan missiles aimed at three key locations in Rajasthan – Nal (Bikaner), Phalodi, and Uttarlai (Barmer) – among 15 targeted cities, in the wee hours of Thursday.
All three locations host significant military installations in the desert region of western Rajasthan, which shares the longest stretch of border with the neighbouring country.
In response to rising tensions, the Pakistan Air Force has reportedly deployed F-16s, JF-17s, and other aircraft near the Rajasthan border.
Precautionary measures have been swiftly implemented across the state. Authorities have restricted civilian movement near the Jawai Dam in Pali district, and high-alert guidelines have been issued to all border districts. The entire 1,070-km international border with Pakistan has been sealed, and air defence systems have been activated in major cities.
There are also reports of heavy presence of Pakistan troops in villages near the border. Fighter jets have been conducting regular sorties day and night from over five airbases in the western sector.
Bomb threat prompts stadium evacuation
In Jaipur, a bomb threat via email led to evacuation of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The stadium, which hosts IPL matches in the state, was immediately cleared of staff and spectators. A large police force was deployed as security teams held extensive searches nothing was found.