Pakistan attacks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer neutralised

JAIPUR: Amid deepening military escalation between India and Pakistan, blackouts were enforced in all the border districts across western Rajasthan on Thursday night amid unconfirmed reports that Pakistan launched a volley of missiles targetting border regions of Bikaner and Jaisalmer. Residents, too, reported attempted drone and missile attacks by Pakistan which were successfully neutralised by the Indian forces.

An air of deep anxiety prevails in western Rajasthan with high intensity sounds and flashes of light piercing the night sky being reported by border residents.

There is no official confirmation of these reports, as local authorities have not confirmed such incidents.

While the BSF has been given shoot at sight orders to ensure no enemy movement, the CM Bhajan Lal Sharma held a high level meeting with senior ministers, bureaucrats and police officers, to assess the latest situation at the border areas.

Earlier in the day, India’s air defences successfully neutralised multiple Pakistan missiles aimed at three key locations in Rajasthan – Nal (Bikaner), Phalodi, and Uttarlai (Barmer) – among 15 targeted cities, in the wee hours of Thursday.