SGPC officials in Amritsar visit Sikhs injured in recent Poonch Attack

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials visited the Sikhs who were injured in the recent attack in Poonch.

They met them in the hospital in Amritsar and assured all possible assistance on behalf of the Sikh body.

SGPC Secretary Partap Singh and Golden Temple Manager Rajinder Singh Ruby expressed their sympathy after meeting Gurmeet Singh and his son Rajvansh Singh, who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.

SGPC Secretary Partap Singh explained that amid the tense situation in the country, the victims were travelling from Poonch to Jammu when their vehicle convoy was attacked. One Sikh lost his life while Gurmeet Singh, his son Rajvansh Singh, and other family members sustained serious injuries.