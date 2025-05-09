SGPC officials in Amritsar visit Sikhs injured in recent Poonch Attack

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials visited the Sikhs who were injured in the recent attack in Poonch.
They met them in the hospital in Amritsar and assured all possible assistance on behalf of the Sikh body.
SGPC Secretary Partap Singh and Golden Temple Manager Rajinder Singh Ruby expressed their sympathy after meeting Gurmeet Singh and his son Rajvansh Singh, who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.
SGPC Secretary Partap Singh explained that amid the tense situation in the country, the victims were travelling from Poonch to Jammu when their vehicle convoy was attacked. One Sikh lost his life while Gurmeet Singh, his son Rajvansh Singh, and other family members sustained serious injuries.
Partap Singh stated that the SGPC considers it a duty to stand for humanity in times of distress and is completely fulfilling its responsibility even under the current circumstances.
He added that under the instructions of SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, special arrangements for shelter and meals have been made at nearby Gurdwaras for people displaced from border areas.
Additionally, sacred saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib are also being safely relocated from the evacuated village of Gurdwaras. He also appealed to residents of border areas to contact their nearest historic Gurdwaras under SGPC management, if they require assistance.