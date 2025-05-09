Welcome ‘Sinduri’: Bihar couple names newborn girl after Army op

PATNA: A couple in Bihar has named their newborn baby after the armed forces’ ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeted against terrorists’ hubs in Pakistan and PoK as a retaliatory response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Santosh Kumar Mandal (30) and his wife Rakhi Kumari (23), residents of Balthi Maheshpur in Katihar district, named their baby girl ‘Sinduri’.

“Our baby was born on the day the Indian Army successfully launched ‘Operation Sindoor’. It was a proud moment not only for us but also for the entire nation,” said Santosh, who became father of his second daughter on May 7. Santosh’s wife Rakhi was admitted to Katihar Seva Sadan on May 7 early morning, where she delivered the baby girl after a surgery.

Asked how the idea struck him, Santosh said, “The airstrikes into Pakistan inculcated a sense of patriotism in me. I immediately decided to name my newborn daughter after the operation. My wife also approved it, and the baby was named Sinduri. May 7 will be a memorable day for the nation as well as our family. We will celebrate Sinduri’s birthday every year which coincides with Operation Sindoor.”

The parents want to encourage Sinduri to join the Air Force after completing her studies. “Though we come from a lower middleclass family, we will leave no stone unturned to fulfil our dream,” Santosh told this reporter over phone on Thursday.