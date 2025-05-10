26/11 plotter Rana shifted to Tihar Jail

NEW DELHI: Tahawwur Rana, an alleged mastermind in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, was taken to the Tihar Jail in the national capital amid heavy security on Friday evening, Tihar sources said.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court remanded Rana in judicial custody after he was produced before Special Judge Chander Jit Singh, a day before his NIA custody ended.

“Rana was taken to the Tihar Jail after he was remanded in judicial custody. There was heavy security during his arrival and he will be kept in the high-security zone of the prison,” a source said.

Rana, a close aide of the main conspirator of the 26/11 attack David Coleman Headley, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court dismissed his review plea against extradition.