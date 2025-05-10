3 Army bases, Jammu airport attacked

SRINAGAR: Ending any hope of immediate de-escalation, Pakistan on Friday evening pushed the situation to an escalatory spiral by launching a second wave of drone attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and unsuccessfully targeting three army bases in Srinagar and Awantipora in Valley and Jammu airport.
At around 9 pm, Pakistan army launched drone attacks in Jammu and Nagrota in the Jammu region with the target being Jammu airport, which also houses Indian Air Force station. The drones were intercepted and neutralised by the air defence systems, a security official said.
The red streaks were seen and several loud explosions heard in the Jammu city and its adjoining areas as the air defence systems were in action to intercept and neutralise the kamikaze drones. It was the second night of drone attacks launched by Pakistan in Jammu region in as many days.
Sirens were sounded and there was a complete blackout in Jammu in the evening and authorities had also snapped electricity to the major parts of the region to enforce the blackout.
In the day, the police had made announcements through public address system fitted vehicles asking shopkeepers to close their shops before evening and urging people to stay indoors and close the lights.
As after the drone attack in Jammu region was neutralised by the air defence system, the two highly secured army bases in Srinagar (Srinagar airport) and Awantipora airport in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district came under the drone attack from Pakistan.
Multiple explosions were heard near Srinagar airport as the air defence systems intercepted and engaged the drones. The air defence systems were also activated in Awantipora to foil the drone attack on the army base. Multiple explosions were heard by residents of the area. The air sirens were sounded to alert the local residents to stay alert and stay indoors. There was a complete blackout in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley from the evening. The administration ensured that the black-out was enforced by snapping the electricity to Srinagar and other parts of the Valley in the evening.
Omar meets affected families at camps
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited camps in Jammu and Samba districts, where the border residents displaced by Pakistani shelling are putting up. He visited Government Medical College in Jammu to meet those injured in the shelling. Omar commended the forces for their swift action in repelling Thursday night’s air raids and cross-border attacks at multiple locations. “Our security mechanisms responded with commendable speed and precision. If our people are harmed, the nation reserves the right to defend itself,” the Chief Minister said.