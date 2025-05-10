3 Army bases, Jammu airport attacked

SRINAGAR: Ending any hope of immediate de-escalation, Pakistan on Friday evening pushed the situation to an escalatory spiral by launching a second wave of drone attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and unsuccessfully targeting three army bases in Srinagar and Awantipora in Valley and Jammu airport.

At around 9 pm, Pakistan army launched drone attacks in Jammu and Nagrota in the Jammu region with the target being Jammu airport, which also houses Indian Air Force station. The drones were intercepted and neutralised by the air defence systems, a security official said.

The red streaks were seen and several loud explosions heard in the Jammu city and its adjoining areas as the air defence systems were in action to intercept and neutralise the kamikaze drones. It was the second night of drone attacks launched by Pakistan in Jammu region in as many days.

Sirens were sounded and there was a complete blackout in Jammu in the evening and authorities had also snapped electricity to the major parts of the region to enforce the blackout.

In the day, the police had made announcements through public address system fitted vehicles asking shopkeepers to close their shops before evening and urging people to stay indoors and close the lights.

As after the drone attack in Jammu region was neutralised by the air defence system, the two highly secured army bases in Srinagar (Srinagar airport) and Awantipora airport in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district came under the drone attack from Pakistan.