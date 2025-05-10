CBI raids 42 locations across country, arrests five in transnational cybercrime network case

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown against transnational organised cybercrime and digital arrest syndicates as well as those who sale unauthorised SIM cards, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted countrywide raids at 42 locations in eight states and arrested five accused, officials said.

Noting that the action was initiated under ongoing Operation Chakra -V against transnational cyber criminals, the officials said, the searches were conducted at multiple locations on premise of various ‘Point of Sale Agents of Telecom Operators’, allegedly acting in connivance with cyber criminals and unknown executive of Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in issuing SIMs cards.

These SIM cards are mostly used in illegal activities involving digital arrest, impersonation, fraudulent advertisement, investment and UPI frauds, they said.