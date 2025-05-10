Civilian flights resume at Gwalior airport after three-day suspension amid Indo-Pak tension

BHOPAL: Civilian and commercial flight operations resumed at Gwalior’s Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport on Saturday, three days after they were suspended amid rising tension between India and Pakistan.

“All scheduled flights from Gwalior Airport resumed operations from Saturday onwards, as the flight to and from all three major destinations, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai have resumed,” the airport’s director Kashinath Yadav confirmed to TNIE.

In view of the heightened security alert, however, enhanced screening measures are in place. Passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to departure, the Airport’s management said.

Earlier, on May 7, the airport, which reportedly uses Indian Air Force (IAF) Maharajpura airbase for flight operations, had been closed for civilian and commercial aircrafts till May 9.

Housing one of IAF key air bases, Gwalior was among the five districts/cities of MP (others being Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Katni) which had held mock civil defense drills on May 7.

Gwalior, particularly had held a mock drill pertaining to a possible chemical emergency, where an Ammonia tanker hit a school bus, followed by sanitising of the affected area and timely evacuation of the students from the bus to safer places.