Drone scare shatters post-ceasefire calm; blackouts reinstated in Gujarat border districts

AHMEDABAD: Just hours after a ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan, fresh drone sightings triggered a wave of panic along Gujarat’s border, prompting the authorities to reinstate blackout orders across several sensitive districts.

According to sources, Pakistani drones were sighted near Naliya in Kutch late last night, just three hours after the ceasefire declaration. Indian forces reportedly shot down the drones, deepening concerns about the fragility of the truce.

District collectors have since directed all 71 villages in Santalpur taluka of Patan district, along with villages in Suigam and Vav talukas of Banaskantha, to observe a blackout. A complete blackout has also been declared across the Kutch district, with authorities remaining on high alert and urging residents to strictly follow emergency protocols.

Jamnagar will also observe a blackout from 11 PM tonight until 6 AM tomorrow.

The Jamnagar Collector posted on social media platform X, “In view of the prevailing war situation, a blackout has been declared in Jamnagar city and the entire district from 11:00 PM tonight to 6:00 AM tomorrow. Everyone is urged to avoid the use of light-emitting devices.”

The Patan Collector posted on X, “As a precautionary measure, all 71 villages of Santalpur taluka bordering Patan district are instructed to observe a blackout with immediate effect today. All citizens are requested to follow the instructions issued by the administration.”