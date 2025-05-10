Drone scare shatters post-ceasefire calm; blackouts reinstated in Gujarat border districts

AHMEDABAD: Just hours after a ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan, fresh drone sightings triggered a wave of panic along Gujarat’s border, prompting the authorities to reinstate blackout orders across several sensitive districts.
According to sources, Pakistani drones were sighted near Naliya in Kutch late last night, just three hours after the ceasefire declaration. Indian forces reportedly shot down the drones, deepening concerns about the fragility of the truce.
District collectors have since directed all 71 villages in Santalpur taluka of Patan district, along with villages in Suigam and Vav talukas of Banaskantha, to observe a blackout. A complete blackout has also been declared across the Kutch district, with authorities remaining on high alert and urging residents to strictly follow emergency protocols.
Jamnagar will also observe a blackout from 11 PM tonight until 6 AM tomorrow.
The Jamnagar Collector posted on social media platform X, “In view of the prevailing war situation, a blackout has been declared in Jamnagar city and the entire district from 11:00 PM tonight to 6:00 AM tomorrow. Everyone is urged to avoid the use of light-emitting devices.”
The Patan Collector posted on X, “As a precautionary measure, all 71 villages of Santalpur taluka bordering Patan district are instructed to observe a blackout with immediate effect today. All citizens are requested to follow the instructions issued by the administration.”
The Banaskantha Collector stated on X, “As a precautionary measure, all villages in Suigam and Vav talukas of Banaskantha district have been instructed to observe a blackout today. All citizens are requested to stay away from rumours and follow the instructions issued by the administration.”
Earlier in the day, panic spread across Kutch after the Indian Army shot down a suspected Pakistani drone over an empty plot in East Kutch, with debris scattering across nearby fields. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the object was a drone or a missile.
According to sources, the Indian Army has shot down four drones so far in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Two drones were intercepted in Abdasa taluka — one earlier and another in Lakhpat — where locals reported hearing a loud explosion.
Another broken drone was found in an empty plot in Adipur, while one more was downed near Nagore in Bhuj taluka early in the morning.