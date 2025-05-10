Ganga Expressway turns a strategic asset for IAF

LUCKNOW: A few days ahead of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a successful night-landing exercise on the Ganga Expressway in the Shahjahanpur stretch of Uttar Pradesh.
During the exercise on May 2, the IAF deployed a range of fighter and transport aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32, and MI-17 V5 helicopters. At least 15 aircraft operated between 9pm and 10pm as part of the night drill
The 3.5km airstrip in the Shahjahanpur stretch — the first in the country to provide both day and night operations — positions the Ganga Expressway as a strategic launchpad for rapid air deployment.
Experts note that, in the event of any airbase being attacked, this expressway can instantly be converted into an operational runway, making it a vital piece of infrastructure in India’s northern defence strategy.
During the exercise, night-vision goggles, instrument landing systems, infrared cameras, runway floodlighting, and ground control units were put to test. These technologies enabled precision landings in low-light conditions, underlining the IAF’s growing capabilities in night-time combat and relief operations.
The dedicated airstrip on the Ganga Expressway, designed to handle large aircraft, has been equipped with 250 CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, and real-time data sharing with command centres.
This is the fourth time the IAF has employed night-vision technology for a major operation. Systems, such as image intensification and thermal imaging, allow pilots to land accurately in darkness. The technology was previously used during operations in Kargil.
The Ganga Expressway has now positioned itself as a key strategic military and disaster-relief corridor in north India, a game-changer in the country’s security architecture. Successful night operations and advanced surveillance capabilities reinforce India’s preparedness for multi-dimensional warfare and emergency response.
Rapid air deployment
The 3.5km airstrip in the Shahjahanpur stretch of the Ganga Expressway — the first in the country to provide both day and night operations.
In the event of any airbase being attacked, this expressway can instantly be converted into an operational runway.
The airstrip, designed to handle large aircrafts, has been equipped with 250 CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, and real-time data sharing with command centres.