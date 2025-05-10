Ganga Expressway turns a strategic asset for IAF

LUCKNOW: A few days ahead of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a successful night-landing exercise on the Ganga Expressway in the Shahjahanpur stretch of Uttar Pradesh.

During the exercise on May 2, the IAF deployed a range of fighter and transport aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32, and MI-17 V5 helicopters. At least 15 aircraft operated between 9pm and 10pm as part of the night drill

The 3.5km airstrip in the Shahjahanpur stretch — the first in the country to provide both day and night operations — positions the Ganga Expressway as a strategic launchpad for rapid air deployment.

Experts note that, in the event of any airbase being attacked, this expressway can instantly be converted into an operational runway, making it a vital piece of infrastructure in India’s northern defence strategy.

During the exercise, night-vision goggles, instrument landing systems, infrared cameras, runway floodlighting, and ground control units were put to test. These technologies enabled precision landings in low-light conditions, underlining the IAF’s growing capabilities in night-time combat and relief operations.