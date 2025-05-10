India’s air defence success: A saga of decade-long toil

NEW DELHI: The surgical precision with which India destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and its occupied territories in Kashmir not only asserted the country’s status as one of the most forceful nations in counter-terror operations, but also exposed the vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s defence network.
It took over a decade for India to strategically strengthen its air defence system and enhance its combat power by incorporating cutting-edge warfare technologies. “Many experts believe the successful execution of Operation Sindoor has sent a clear and unequivocal message that India is no longer just capable of defending its skies—it now commands, dictates, and controls them,” remarked a senior official.
It was a loss of face for Pakistan after India avenged Pahalgam terror attack. In a move to reclaim its lost image and shore up receding spirits, Pakistan escalated the situation in the border areas by launching missile strikes on Indian military installations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.
However, every single missile was intercepted or neutralised. Despite the setback, Pakistan continued its reckless provocation by unleashing indiscriminate drone and missile attacks on the night of May 8 in several parts of India. Thanks to India’s elaborate and robust air defence system, none of these attacks reached their intended targets.
Sources within the government said India’s swift, coordinated response showcased the formidable strength of its air defence ecosystem—painstakingly developed over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to information available in the publicly domain, a combination of technologies—including the Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid, S-400 Triumf Systems, Barak-8 missiles, Akash surface-to-air missiles, and DRDO’s anti-drone Systems—came together seamlessly to form an aerial shield over India that held firm and thwarted every single attempt by the enemy to inflict damage on this side of the border.
Amid continuous cross-border provocations, India did not limit itself to defence. It retaliated swiftly with precision, inflicting significant destruction on the Pakistani side. Under ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the Indian Armed Forces demonstrated their sharpest and most accurate deep-strike capabilities, penetrating Pakistani territory and destroying a Chinese-supplied HQ-9 air defence unit in Lahore, as well as damaging vital radar infrastructure.
Such preparedness is not the result of a single day’s effort. Since 2014, the Modi government has systematically strengthened India’s air defence architecture. Key acquisitions and developments include the Rs 35,000-crore deal for five S-400 Triumf squadrons—signed in 2018. Three squadrons are now operational along the borders with China and Pakistan. The deployment of Barak-8 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MR-SAM), part of a $2.5 billion deal signed in 2017 with Israel, now actively defends key bases such as Bathinda.
There are also indigenous Akash missile batteries and DRDO-developed counter-drone systems that collectively form a robust shield against enemy manoeuvres. India’s Man-Portable Counter-Drone Systems (MPCDS), installed in 2024 to jam and disable hostile UAVs, have also significantly enhanced modern warfare capabilities. Notably, ‘Operation Sindoor’ marked the combat debut of loitering munitions—so-called ‘suicidal drones’ ordered in 2021 and manufactured domestically. These drones executed simultaneous, precision strikes across multiple sectors, catching Pakistan’s defences completely off guard.
Along with all others, the Israeli-origin Harop drones—now being produced in India, were deployed to target and destroy air defence infrastructure in Karachi and Lahore.
These advanced systems were further complemented by the strategic use of Rafale fighter jets equipped with SCALP and HAMMER missiles, underlining India’s ability to conduct precision strikes with surgical efficiency. The Modi government’s defence strategy has never been about showy, one-off actions—it has been focused on building a resilient, multi-layered ecosystem.