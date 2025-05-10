India’s air defence success: A saga of decade-long toil

NEW DELHI: The surgical precision with which India destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and its occupied territories in Kashmir not only asserted the country’s status as one of the most forceful nations in counter-terror operations, but also exposed the vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s defence network.

It took over a decade for India to strategically strengthen its air defence system and enhance its combat power by incorporating cutting-edge warfare technologies. “Many experts believe the successful execution of Operation Sindoor has sent a clear and unequivocal message that India is no longer just capable of defending its skies—it now commands, dictates, and controls them,” remarked a senior official.

It was a loss of face for Pakistan after India avenged Pahalgam terror attack. In a move to reclaim its lost image and shore up receding spirits, Pakistan escalated the situation in the border areas by launching missile strikes on Indian military installations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

However, every single missile was intercepted or neutralised. Despite the setback, Pakistan continued its reckless provocation by unleashing indiscriminate drone and missile attacks on the night of May 8 in several parts of India. Thanks to India’s elaborate and robust air defence system, none of these attacks reached their intended targets.

Sources within the government said India’s swift, coordinated response showcased the formidable strength of its air defence ecosystem—painstakingly developed over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to information available in the publicly domain, a combination of technologies—including the Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid, S-400 Triumf Systems, Barak-8 missiles, Akash surface-to-air missiles, and DRDO’s anti-drone Systems—came together seamlessly to form an aerial shield over India that held firm and thwarted every single attempt by the enemy to inflict damage on this side of the border.