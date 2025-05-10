India's FCU battles Pakistan's digital propaganda with swift rebuttals following 'Operation Sindoor'

NEW DELHI: In the wake of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a digital offensive, flooding social media with fabricated stories of military victories and destruction in India.

But behind the chaos, India’s Fact Check Unit (FCU) under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has emerged as a silent force working around the clock to counter the onslaught of misinformation with precision and transparency.

The operation, which began on 7 May, was quickly followed by Pakistan’s aggressive propaganda blitz. False claims surfaced online alleging severe damage to the Indian Armed Forces, the capture of military installations, the downing of fighter jets, and attacks on prominent religious sites.

These narratives aimed to incite panic and distort the perception of the operation, both within India and globally.

Amid this barrage, the FCU played a critical role in debunking each falsehood. Officials said, “Following the operation, Pakistan responded not only with diplomatic rhetoric but also with a barrage of misinformation… Their objective was to distort facts, mislead the global audience, and regain control over the narrative through a flood of deceptive content. India, however, has countered this with transparency, factual rebuttals, and robust digital vigilance.”