Infiltration bid foiled, 7 terrorists eliminated in J&K

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday said it had foiled an infiltration bid from across the India-Pakistan International Border in a midnight operation in the Samba sector of Jammu, neutralising seven infiltrators and destroying a forward post of Pakistan Rangers.

In a statement, the BSF said, “Seven infiltrators, suspected to be from the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed last night, as they were trying to enter India through the Samba sector in Jammu.”

During the operation, the BSF also inflicted extensive damage on a Pakistan Rangers border outpost, from where heavy gunfire was supporting the infiltrators, it added.

As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces conducted strikes on JeM training grounds and hideouts in Pakistan. The coordinated and measured strikes were in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 25 tourists and one local pony guide.