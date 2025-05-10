Infiltration bid foiled, 7 terrorists eliminated in J&K

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday said it had foiled an infiltration bid from across the India-Pakistan International Border in a midnight operation in the Samba sector of Jammu, neutralising seven infiltrators and destroying a forward post of Pakistan Rangers.
In a statement, the BSF said, “Seven infiltrators, suspected to be from the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed last night, as they were trying to enter India through the Samba sector in Jammu.”
During the operation, the BSF also inflicted extensive damage on a Pakistan Rangers border outpost, from where heavy gunfire was supporting the infiltrators, it added.
As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces conducted strikes on JeM training grounds and hideouts in Pakistan. The coordinated and measured strikes were in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 25 tourists and one local pony guide.
A BSF official said that the infiltrators were engaged around 11 pm on Thursday in the Samba district, after their “surveillance grid” detected a “big group” of terrorists moving in. The Pakistan Rangers from post Dhandhar gave them covering fire. He said there could have been more terrorists than were neutralised.
The BSF also shared a thermal imager clip of the firing and “destruction” of the bunker of the post where the Rangers had mounted a heavy machine gun.
The BSF is on high alert in the wake of the prevailing warlike situation between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.