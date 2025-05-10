MHA advises news channels to avoid using civil defence air raid sirens sound in programs

NEW DELHI: The government has issued an advisory to all news channels to refrain from using the 'Civil Defence Air Raid Sirens' sound in their programmes, as the sound is only used for community awareness drives, a senior MHA official said on Saturday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 (1) (w) (0) of the Civil Defence Act, 1968, all media channels are hereby requested to refrain from using Civil Defence Air Raid Sirens sounds in their programs other than for educating the community", he said quoting the written advisory to electronic media outlets.

The routine use of sirens may likely to reduce the sensitivity of civilians towards the Air Raid Sirens and civilians may misunderstand it as routine matter, used by the media channels, during the actual air raids, he said.

It went on to add that the authorities look forward for support in augmenting the Civil Defence preparedness in terms of Civil Defence Act, 1968.