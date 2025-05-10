No need to worry about food stock

NEW DELHI: The country has adequate food stocks and essential commodities to face the war-like situation, Minister of Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi confirmed on Friday, asking citizens not to believe false propaganda about any food crisis.

“I want to assure everyone that we currently have stocks many times higher than the normal requirement – whether it is rice, wheat, or pulses such as chana, tur, masoor, or moong. There is absolutely no shortage, and citizens are advised not to panic or rush to the markets to purchase food grains,” said Joshi.

Joshi also posted it on the social media platform X, urging people not to heed any rumours claiming a shortage of food grains. “Don’t believe in propaganda messages regarding food stocks in the country,” he wrote.

“We have ample food stocks, far exceeding required norms. Don’t pay heed to such messages. Traders, wholesalers, retailers or business entities that trade Essential Commodities are directed to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. Any person indulging in hoarding or stockpiling shall be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act,” he warned in his post.