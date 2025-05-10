Pakistan violating ceasefire, India retaliating: Foreign secretary Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has confirmed that Pakistan has been grossly violating the ceasefire that the two countries had agreed to put in place from 5 pm on Saturday.

Misri said , "An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan."

"The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion. This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion," he went on to add.

His statement came on a night when loud explosions were heard in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed hearing the explosions across Srinagar.

"This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up," Abdullah said in a post on X.