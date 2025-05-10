Rein in TV channels, CPI writes to govt

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday sought Centre’s intervention to keep a check on media coverage on the evolving situation post Operation Sindoor. CPI general secretary D Raja, in a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, expressed concern over “inflammatory and misleading” content being aired by several TV news channels in wake of military action following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“We are witnessing a dangerous trend where certain channels are communalising the issue, spreading unverified claims, and promoting war hysteria,” Raja wrote.