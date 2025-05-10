Senior J&K official killed in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri

A senior Jammu & Kashmir official was killed in Pakistani shelling on Saturday morning.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) of Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thappa, was seriously injured in a missile attack at his house in Rajouri. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had no words to express his shock and sadness, adding that the officer had attended an online meeting with him hours before his tragic death.

Taking to platform X, Omar Abdullah wrote, "Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I've no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace."