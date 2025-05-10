Youths offer puja for Indian soldiers at historical shrine

RANCHI: Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, a special puja was performed at Ranchi’s historical Pahari Mandir for the well-being of our soldiers.

With photographs of Bharat Mata along with Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh in their hands, several youths assembled at the Shiva temple for prayers. During the puja, the priest chanted mantras for the victory of the Indian Armed Forces. Later, the youth raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’, ‘Indian Army Zindabad’, and ‘Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Murdabad’.

“We have gathered here to pray to ‘Pahari Baba’ for the well-being of our soldiers and India’s victory over Pakistan. Nobody has returned empty-handed from this shrine. We offered ‘abhishek’ with milk to Pahari Baba,” said Uttam Yadav, president of Rashtriya Yuva Shakti, which organised the puja.