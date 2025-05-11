ABSU offers to send 10,000 Bodo youth to Indo-Pak Border to support national security

GUWAHATI: The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) in Assam on Sunday expressed its willingness to send 10,000 Bodo youth to the India-Pakistan border if their services are required to help protect the nation.

“Whenever necessary, ABSU is willing to send 10,000 Bodo youth to the Indo-Pak border as civilian volunteers, following training, to defend the nation in its hour of need,” the student organisation said in a statement.

It recalled that during the Kargil War of 1999, the then insurgent group Bodo Liberation Tigers Force and the ABSU leadership had expressed a willingness to join the war effort under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government in order to safeguard the country.