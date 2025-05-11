Chhattisgarh to form special task forces in every district to identify Bangladeshi infiltrators and illegal immigrants

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh will intensify surveillance and take action against Bangladeshi infiltrators and immigrants residing illegally in the state.

As part of a special campaign, a directive from the state Home Minister Vijay Sharma, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, mandates the formation of a special task force in every district of the state.

“This campaign is crucial from a national security perspective, as these infiltrators could pose serious challenges. There will also be action against those who engage in producing forged documents for illegal immigrants," said Sharma.

The state police headquarters (PHQ) has issued instructions to all district superintendents of police to form special task forces to intensify the identification of Bangladeshi infiltrators and illegal immigrants, take necessary action, and deport them.