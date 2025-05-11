Chhattisgarh to form special task forces in every district to identify Bangladeshi infiltrators and illegal immigrants

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh will intensify surveillance and take action against Bangladeshi infiltrators and immigrants residing illegally in the state.
As part of a special campaign, a directive from the state Home Minister Vijay Sharma, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, mandates the formation of a special task force in every district of the state.
“This campaign is crucial from a national security perspective, as these infiltrators could pose serious challenges. There will also be action against those who engage in producing forged documents for illegal immigrants," said Sharma.
The state police headquarters (PHQ) has issued instructions to all district superintendents of police to form special task forces to intensify the identification of Bangladeshi infiltrators and illegal immigrants, take necessary action, and deport them.
“The police in each district will carry out a special campaign to effectively track down illegal immigrants and take appropriate action in accordance with the law. Information will also be shared from each district with the state government,” said an official.
Contractors, business owners of tents, and scrap dealers who hire workers or labourers from outside without valid documents will also face action. They will be required to verify the documents of their workforce.
All district SPs have been instructed to routinely update the PHQ on the actions taken.
The Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet, on April 28, deliberated on the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators and illegal immigrants and decided to implement an effective action plan against them across the state.
Sharma also mentioned that Chhattisgarh remains vigilant and has put measures in place to counter the threat of cyberattacks targeting the government’s digital infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.
There will also be a thorough review to ascertain the validity of authorised documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar, voter IDs, driving licences, and PAN cards.
In December last year, the state Home Minister declared that around 850 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators had been deported from the state.