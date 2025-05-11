Creation of Bangladesh hailed as diplomatic triumph, but history tells a different story: Assam CM Himanta Biswa

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that while the creation of Bangladesh is often hailed as a diplomatic triumph, history tells a different story.

He stated that India’s decisive and historic military victory in 1971 broke Pakistan in two and gave birth to Bangladesh. “But while our soldiers delivered a stunning battlefield success, India’s political leadership failed to secure lasting strategic gains,” he posted on X.

Sarma also remarked that India supported a secular Bangladesh, but by 1988, Islam had been declared the state religion. Today, “political Islam” thrives in Dhaka, undermining the very values India fought to protect, he said.

Speaking on the persecution of Hindus, the Assam Chief Minister said, “Hindus, once 20% of Bangladesh’s population, have dwindled to under 8%. Systematic discrimination and violence remain a shameful reality that India has largely ignored.”