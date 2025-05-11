Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, daughter trolled over ceasefire; forced to lock X account

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was forced to lock his X account after he and his daughter were viciously trolled.
The incident also drew widespread support from politicians across the spectrum and varied professionals, who used the same platform to laud the top diplomat and condemn the trolls.
Misri, a 1989 Indian Foreign Service officer who served in crucial roles in the past, assumed office as the Foreign Secretary in July 2024. He caught the nation’s attention when he led the media briefing on May 7 after `Operation Sindoor’ that was beamed live on social media platforms.
The officer repeatedly addressed the media later and again on Saturday (May 10) confirming the ceasefire between the two nations and its violation by Pakistan. The co-ordinated trolling began after that.
Countless netizens who were openly calling for a major retaliation against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack were disappointed with the ceasefire agreement and vented their ire on him and his daughter Didon.
Misri was called derogatory words like “Gaddar”, “Deshdrohi” as well as “shameless man and family.”
Didon, a law student, had worked for the cause of Rohingya refugees. Misri had showcased his daughter to the world online a decade ago by sharing a family pic and billing her as “my greatest achievement in life so far.” Among the trolls was JayRNair, who posted, “What is most shocking is when you realise what his daughter does. She gave legal assistance to Rohingyas, now in London.”
MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted, “Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an honest hard working diplomat working tirelessly for our nation. Our civil servants work under the Executive this must be remembered & they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive /or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz.“ (dear motherland).
Salman Aneez Soz, Congress leader, was livid in his comment.
“A Kashmiri has done India proud. No amount of trolling can diminish his service to the country. If you can’t say thank you, learn to shut up.”
MLA Sachin Pilot, also the AICC General Secretary-in charge of Chattisgarh said, “I condemn the social media trolling directed at family of the Foreign Secretary. It’s unacceptable to target the professional diplomats and civil servants – those who work dedicatedly to serve the nation.”
Mohammed Zubair, of Altnews Founder said, “First they went after Himanshi Narwal, the wife of the naval officer, Vinay Narwal. And now the same trolls are going after the Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri and his daughter. Abusing and sharing her mobile number. “
Vir Das, comedian, said, “Vikram Misri was amazing, so were Colonel Sophiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Wyomika Singh. Anyone who thinks otherwise is a fool.”
Sherbir Panag, corporate governance lawyer, said, “We fail as a nation not because of ceasefires but when our only response is to abuse women. Look at the absolute garbage we are throwing at Mr Misri and his family. Disgusting.
Outspoken voice on social media, Vir Sanghvi called such trolls as “human garbage.”
Advocate Sourya said, “This is the ecosystem we have built up in the last few years. Where online trolls are currently attacking Foreign Secretary’s family. If you call yourself a patriot and are attacking the FS, his family or any other other reps, you are the only anti-national in my book.”
There was much speculation as to who the trolls could be with some calling them bhakts while a few felt they could be bots from Turkey or China.