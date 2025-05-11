Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, daughter trolled over ceasefire; forced to lock X account

Misri, a 1989 Indian Foreign Service officer who served in crucial roles in the past, assumed office as the Foreign Secretary in July 2024. He caught the nation’s attention when he led the media briefing on May 7 after `Operation Sindoor’ that was beamed live on social media platforms.

The officer repeatedly addressed the media later and again on Saturday (May 10) confirming the ceasefire between the two nations and its violation by Pakistan. The co-ordinated trolling began after that.

Countless netizens who were openly calling for a major retaliation against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack were disappointed with the ceasefire agreement and vented their ire on him and his daughter Didon.

Misri was called derogatory words like “Gaddar”, “Deshdrohi” as well as “shameless man and family.”

Didon, a law student, had worked for the cause of Rohingya refugees. Misri had showcased his daughter to the world online a decade ago by sharing a family pic and billing her as “my greatest achievement in life so far.” Among the trolls was JayRNair, who posted, “What is most shocking is when you realise what his daughter does. She gave legal assistance to Rohingyas, now in London.”