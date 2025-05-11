Hotline message sent to Pak DGMO highlighting violation of May 10 understanding: Armed forces

NEW DELHI: Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said the Indian Armed respond to these "fiercely and punitively" if repeated later.

Hours after India and Pakistan reached the understanding on stopping military actions on May 10, New Delhi on Saturday accused Islamabad of breaching it.

In a late night media briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

The DGMO during the media briefing here said, "Through last night and in the early hours of the morning today, these violations were responded to robustly and dealt with as they must be."

Lt Gen Ghai said the Indian Armed Forces have thus far exercised "immense restraint" and "our actions have been focussed, measured and non-escalatory".

"However, any threat to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and safety of our citizens, will be met with decisive force," he said.

"We earlier today sent another hotline message to my counterpart, highlighting these violations of the understanding between the DGMOs on the 10th of May, and our firm and clear intent to respond to these fiercely and punitively, if repeated tonight, subsequently or later," the DGMO said.

He also mentioned that earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi conducted a security review, and has granted "full authority to our Army commanders for counter-actions in the kinetic domain, in case of of any violation by Pakistan".

India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full-scale war.