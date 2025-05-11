India’s first hydrogen-powered truck for mining logistics deployed in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The country’s first hydrogen fuel cell truck to promote cleaner transportation for mining logistics has been deployed at the Chhattisgarh government’s coal block by Adani Enterprises on Saturday.
Each truck, equipped with smart technology and three hydrogen tanks, can carry up to 40 tons of cargo over a 200-kilometer range.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off the first truck that will be used to transport coal from the Gare Pelma III Block in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district to the state’s power plant.
The state-owned Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited has appointed Adani Enterprises as the mine developer and operator for the Gare Pelma III block through a competitive bidding process.
"The launch of India's first hydrogen-powered truck in Chhattisgarh reflects the state's commitment to sustainability. Such initiatives will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and set a new standard for industry”, said the chief minister.
Hydrogen, the most abundant element, produces no harmful emissions. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles match diesel trucks in range and load capacity but emit only water vapour and warm air, with minimal noise.
Since mining mainly uses diesel-powered machinery, switching to cleaner fuels will reduce emissions and noise. It will also help lower India’s crude oil imports and carbon footprint.
These hydrogen-powered trucks will gradually replace diesel vehicles used in the company’s logistics operations.
In collaboration with an Indian and international energy technology firm and a major auto manufacturer, Adani is developing hydrogen fuel cell battery-operated trucks for cargo transport.
“The initiative for hydrogen-powered trucks is a significant step towards Adani Group's commitment to decarbonisation and responsible mining. We are creating model mines with minimal environmental impact by incorporating autonomous dozer push technologies, solar power, digital initiatives, and tree transplanters to relocate trees”, said Vinay Prakash, CEO - Natural Resources and Director Adani Enterprises.
Adani will replace the conventional diesel trucks with those powered by environmentally friendly hydrogen cells. Adani Natural Resources is the first in Asia to deploy Dozer Push Semi-Autonomous Technology, boosting both safety and sustainability.