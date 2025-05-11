India’s first hydrogen-powered truck for mining logistics deployed in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The country’s first hydrogen fuel cell truck to promote cleaner transportation for mining logistics has been deployed at the Chhattisgarh government’s coal block by Adani Enterprises on Saturday.

Each truck, equipped with smart technology and three hydrogen tanks, can carry up to 40 tons of cargo over a 200-kilometer range.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off the first truck that will be used to transport coal from the Gare Pelma III Block in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district to the state’s power plant.

The state-owned Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited has appointed Adani Enterprises as the mine developer and operator for the Gare Pelma III block through a competitive bidding process.

"The launch of India's first hydrogen-powered truck in Chhattisgarh reflects the state's commitment to sustainability. Such initiatives will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and set a new standard for industry”, said the chief minister.

Hydrogen, the most abundant element, produces no harmful emissions. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles match diesel trucks in range and load capacity but emit only water vapour and warm air, with minimal noise.