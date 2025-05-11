Jharkhand youth arrested for sloganeering on social media post

RANCHI: Jharkhand Police have arrested a youth from Ranchi for misusing social media to raise anti-India slogans.

The youth, identified as Farhan Mallick, had raised the slogan 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' on his Instagram post, besides posting objectionable comments against the Indian Army, using slogans and the flag of a terrorist organisation.

He was arrested after veteran BJP leader and Ranchi MLA CP Singh alerted Ranchi police, sharing social media details of the youth.

Taking swift action, Ranchi police arrested the youth within an hour, initiating an investigation in this regard. The Instagram account of Farhan Mallick had several objectionable posts, including the flags used by terrorist organisations like ISIS, Taliban and Al-Qaeda, besides having the slogan of Ghazwa-e-Hind.

Earlier, alerting the police, CP Singh posted on his social media handle X, “Please Note - The pictures shared by Farhan Malick, on his social media are extremely provocative and related to national security and sovereignty of India. On Instagram, he has shared the slogan 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', an insult to the Indian Army, and most seriously, he has shared the flag, which is the identity of international terrorist organizations like ISIS, Taliban, and Al-Qaeda.”