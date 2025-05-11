Jharkhand youth arrested for sloganeering on social media post

RANCHI: Jharkhand Police have arrested a youth from Ranchi for misusing social media to raise anti-India slogans.
The youth, identified as Farhan Mallick, had raised the slogan 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' on his Instagram post, besides posting objectionable comments against the Indian Army, using slogans and the flag of a terrorist organisation.
He was arrested after veteran BJP leader and Ranchi MLA CP Singh alerted Ranchi police, sharing social media details of the youth.
Taking swift action, Ranchi police arrested the youth within an hour, initiating an investigation in this regard. The Instagram account of Farhan Mallick had several objectionable posts, including the flags used by terrorist organisations like ISIS, Taliban and Al-Qaeda, besides having the slogan of Ghazwa-e-Hind.
Earlier, alerting the police, CP Singh posted on his social media handle X, “Please Note - The pictures shared by Farhan Malick, on his social media are extremely provocative and related to national security and sovereignty of India. On Instagram, he has shared the slogan 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', an insult to the Indian Army, and most seriously, he has shared the flag, which is the identity of international terrorist organizations like ISIS, Taliban, and Al-Qaeda.”
He further added that this is not only open treason, but also a clear indication of a terrorist mindset.
This case is not just of a young man, but reflects the poisonous ideology that is being instilled in the minds of the youth through some maulanas and madrassas, he said.
“It’s time to immediately arrest this young man and investigate him thoroughly, whether he is connected to any big terrorist network or not? If such ideology, such intentions and such people are not taught a lesson today, then they can carry out a big incident tomorrow. If we have to save the country, then strict steps will have to be taken now,” said CP Singh on X.
After Farhan Mallick's arrest, CP Singh posted, “Thanks to Ranchi Police for taking prompt action on this complaint and arresting Farhan Malik. I am hopeful that Ranchi Police will send a strong message by taking strict and concrete legal action in this case.”