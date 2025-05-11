Operation Sindoor disrupts Uttarakhand tourism: Mussoorie and Nainital face widespread booking cancellations

DEHRADUN: The recent Operation Sindoor has had a significant impact on tourism in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie and Nainital, with tourists from various states cancelling their advance bookings. Despite the ceasefire declaration, the tense atmosphere persists.
"We've seen a substantial decline in bookings, with around 30% of advance bookings cancelled in the city hotels," said Sanjay Agarwal, President of the Mussoorie Hotel Association, adding, "Weekend bookings have also taken a hit, with a nearly 50% drop."
In Mussoorie, hotels are not receiving new bookings for May and June. Tourists from states like Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh have cancelled their trips. The situation is similar in Nainital, with reports of booking cancellations.
Rajesh Mehta, President of the Char Dham Hotel Association, told this newspaper, "Although a ceasefire has been announced, the atmosphere of tension that had reached its peak in the country has had a very adverse effect on the tourism business."
He added, "It will take time for the situation to normalise. Upcoming tourists have already cancelled their bookings due to the temporary closure of several airports."
The tourism industry in Nainital has been severely impacted, with 90% of hotel businesses affected by the current environment.
Digvijay Singh Bisht, President of the Nainital Hotel Association, told TNIE, "Considering the current atmosphere, 90% of the hotel business has been affected. We are also continuously receiving emails cancelling June bookings. On Sunday itself, we received cancellation emails for the 3rd, 4th, 7th, and 9th of June."
President Bisht continued, "Nainital has 281 registered hotels and 104 homestays, which have been severely affected by the current situation." Furthermore, businesses directly linked to tourism, such as street vendors, boat operators, horse operators, and rickshaw pullers, who depend on tourism income throughout the year, have also suffered significantly.
According to sources, several prominent schools in the capital, Dehradun, and Mussoorie have offered parents the option to take their children home. These institutions include the prestigious Doon School and Welham’s School.
Furthermore, these schools have reportedly declared their summer holidays a week earlier than the pre-determined date, notifying parents of the change.
A prestigious school, speaking on condition of anonymity, told this newspaper, "We are in constant touch with the local administration. Currently, there is no cause for any concern, but due to the growing concern among parents, we have offered the option that any parent who wishes to take their child home may do so."