Operation Sindoor disrupts Uttarakhand tourism: Mussoorie and Nainital face widespread booking cancellations

DEHRADUN: The recent Operation Sindoor has had a significant impact on tourism in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie and Nainital, with tourists from various states cancelling their advance bookings. Despite the ceasefire declaration, the tense atmosphere persists.

"We've seen a substantial decline in bookings, with around 30% of advance bookings cancelled in the city hotels," said Sanjay Agarwal, President of the Mussoorie Hotel Association, adding, "Weekend bookings have also taken a hit, with a nearly 50% drop."

In Mussoorie, hotels are not receiving new bookings for May and June. Tourists from states like Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh have cancelled their trips. The situation is similar in Nainital, with reports of booking cancellations.