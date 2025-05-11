Punjab CM orders release of additional water for army camps along Rajasthan border

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered the release of additional water to meet requirements of the Army at the Rajasthan border.

The decision came after the Rajasthan government requested the Punjab government to supply extra water citing military needs at the border region.

In an official statement late Saturday evening, CM Mann said that the Rajasthan government had sought more water from Punjab’s quota as the military deployed at the Rajasthan border needed additional water.

"Not only water, Punjab can even shed its blood for the sake of national interests," he stated. Mann said whenever national interests are concerned, Punjab never takes a backseat.

He said, "Water has been released to secure the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country."

Mann said that Punjab would never drag its feet when the welfare of the country is at stake. He added that the immediate order had been made to cater to the needs of the soldiers of this country.