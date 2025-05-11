Punjab police arrest two over alleged involvement in espionage, recover arms near Indo-Pak border in separate cases

CHANDIGARH: Punjab police has apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in New Delhi. In two other cases, arms and ammunition carried by drones across the border have been recovered by joint operations launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote on social media platform X that Malerkotla Police apprehended one accused based on "credible intelligence" for "leaking sensitive information regarding Indian army movements" to a Pakistan-based handler. He added that the second accused was identified during interrogation and taken into custody.

"Preliminary investigations reveals that the accused had been receiving payments thought online transactions in exchange for classified information," he wrote.

According to the post, the accused were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channeling funds to other local operatives.

Two mobile phones have been recovered and an FIR has been registered.

Yadav wrote, "This operation marks significant step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks and reinforces our commitment to national security. Further investigations will be undertaken as per established protocol with focus on tracing the financial trail and identifying additional operatives and linkages within the network."