Second BSF personnel succumbs to injury in Jammu

NEW DELHI: The BSF on Sunday said a second trooper was killed in action after Pakistan initiated cross-border firing in the Jammu region a day ago.

"Constable Deepak Chimngakham sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu district, on May 10, and attained martyrdom on May 11," the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a social media post.

The BSF director general and all ranks express their deepest condolences to his family, it said.

Eight troopers of the BSF's 7th Battalion were injured in Saturday's shelling and sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz later succumbed to his injuries.