Stray dogs mutilate body awaiting autopsy at Madhya Pradesh hospital

Early on Saturday morning, the relatives of the deceased youth found that the body, kept in the hall, was mutilated by stray dogs. A viral video related to the shocking incident showed the throat and jaw of the body badly torn by stray dogs, infuriating the Chourasia’s kin.

“We had just gone out from the hospital to get drinking water, but on returning, we found that my cousin’s body was mutilated by stray dogs. When we raised the matter with the on-duty security and other staff, they misbehaved with us,” a relative of the deceased youth is seen alleging in the video.

In another video, a female relative of the deceased could be seen narrating the shocking incident outside the hospital’s casualty room. The body was kept for autopsy. Are it stray dogs that perform post-mortem on the bodies of poor people?”

While admitting that the shocking development happened with the body kept for autopsy, the civil surgeon of the district hospital, Dr Sudhir Vijayvargiya, said, “What happened is very unfortunate. We’ve ordered a probe into the entire incident. A show cause notice will be issued to the on-duty security guard, followed by appropriate action. We’ll also ensure that no such incident happens in the future.”