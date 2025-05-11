Voluntary blackouts, school closures in five Punjab border districts; rest of state to reopen from Monday

CHANDIGARH: Amid heightened security concerns along the Indo-Pak border, authorities in Punjab’s border districts have issued fresh advisories, including voluntary blackouts and the closure of educational institutions.

In Ferozepur and Pathankot, the district administrations have urged residents to switch off lights voluntarily at 8 PM and avoid stepping out unless necessary. All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities—will remain shut on Monday in five border districts: Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur.

An advisory issued by the Ferozepur district administration stated:

“Dear all, advisories for today: Kindly switch off the lights voluntarily at 8 PM, avoid moving outside unless necessary, stay calm and stay alert to the messages from the district administration. The situation is peaceful currently; intimation will be made in case of any event of threat. Schools will remain closed tomorrow in Ferozepur. Thank you for the cooperation and resilience displayed.”—Deputy Commissioner, Ferozepur.