‘We can target every system at Pakistan’s bases’: IAF warns amid measured strikes, fresh violations

"Whatever methods and whatever means we have chosen, it had the desired effects on the enemy targets. How many casualties? How many injuries? Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is for them to count. Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags," he added.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

Areas across the border were set up on high alert and there were blackouts whenever attacks from Pakistan took place.

However, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10 when US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social, announced a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm.