10 satellites working continuously to ensure safety, security of citizens: ISRO chairman

His comment came amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The country launched Operation Sindoor on early May 7 to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

India and Pakistan had on Saturday announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Narayanan also said, "If we have to ensure the safety of our country, we have to serve through our satellites. We have to monitor our 7,000 km-long seashore. We have to monitor the entire northern part continuously. Without satellite and drone technology, we can't achieve that."

He said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is developing a satellite for G20 countries to study climate change and air pollution and monitor weather.

"Today, to our credit, we have developed a generation of launch vehicles. We had our first satellite in 1975.

From there, till today we have conceived and built 131 satellites of various types and capabilities," he said.

India and the US would jointly build an expensive and advanced earth-imaging satellite, which will be launched from the country, he said.

The progress that the country has made since Independence is "phenomenal and outstanding", the ISRO chief said.