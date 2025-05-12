Nation

13 dead, 12 injured in trailer-truck collision in Raipur

Four children and nine women died in the road accident that happened late Sunday night near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.
he mangled remains of a trailer and a mini-truck after they collided in an accident that killed 13 people and injured 12 others, in Raipur, early Monday, May 12, 2025. Photo | PTI
Ejaz Kaiser
RAIPUR: At least 13 persons, including nine women and four children, were killed on the spot and twelve were injured when a speeding truck carrying them collided with a trailer truck near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

According to Raipur ASP Kiran Rathore, a family from Chataud village had gone to Bansari village to attend a family function. While returning, the truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Saragaon under the Kharora police station area.

Upon information, Raipur police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the people met with the accident.

Relatives of victims mourn at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital after a mini truck collided with a speeding trailer, killing 13 and injuring 12 others, in Raipur, early Monday, May 12, 2025Photo | PTI

The injured were rushed to the local community health centre at Kharora and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar hospital in Raipur.

Police suspect a rash and negligent driving led to the accident.

Raipur district collector Gaurav Singh said district administration officials also reached the spot. Police registered a case and the matter is being investigated, the collector said.

Chhattisgarh
Raipur accident

