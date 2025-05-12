13 dead, 12 injured in trailer-truck collision in Raipur

RAIPUR: At least 13 persons, including nine women and four children, were killed on the spot and twelve were injured when a speeding truck carrying them collided with a trailer truck near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

According to Raipur ASP Kiran Rathore, a family from Chataud village had gone to Bansari village to attend a family function. While returning, the truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Saragaon under the Kharora police station area.

Upon information, Raipur police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the people met with the accident.