13 dead, 12 injured in trailer-truck collision in Raipur

RAIPUR: At least 13 persons, including nine women and four children, were killed on the spot and twelve were injured when a speeding truck carrying them collided with a trailer truck near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.
According to Raipur ASP Kiran Rathore, a family from Chataud village had gone to Bansari village to attend a family function. While returning, the truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Saragaon under the Kharora police station area.
Upon information, Raipur police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the people met with the accident.
The injured were rushed to the local community health centre at Kharora and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar hospital in Raipur.
Police suspect a rash and negligent driving led to the accident.
Raipur district collector Gaurav Singh said district administration officials also reached the spot. Police registered a case and the matter is being investigated, the collector said.