After mega water project, MP & Maharashtra plan to set up spiritual tourism circuit

BHOPAL: After the signing of a historic MoU for the world’s largest groundwater recharge, the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge project, neighbouring states Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have identified more potential areas of inter-state cooperation, including a spiritual tourism circuit connecting the jyotirlingas in the two states.

At the meeting with his Maharashtra counterpart on Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav proposed the setting up of a religious tourism circuit by connecting the two Jyotirlingas of his state—Shri Mahakaleshwar and Shri Omkareshwar—with Maharashtra’s Jyotirlingas—Shri Trimbakeshwar, Shri Bhimashankar, and Shri Grishneshwar.

These pilgrimage sites are major centres of faith for people of both states and the country. “Both, MP and Maharashtra will work together across multiple sectors, including industry, cultural and spiritual traditions, tourism, and horticulture. They will jointly preserve their shared cultural heritage and increase activities of mutual cooperation in these areas,” Yadav told journalists.