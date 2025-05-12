BJP corporator’s WhatsApp post amid India-Pakistan tensions sparks political row in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, a BJP corporator from Rajkot, Gujarat, sparked controversy with a provocative message in the “RAJKOT BJP” WhatsApp group

The post stating, "This much war can be seen with 240 seats; to witness the full battle, 400 seats are needed... (See, this is new)," left the 462-member group, which includes MLAs, corporators, and senior party leaders, in stunned silence.

As the controversy escalated, Rajkot BJP scrambled to contain the damage on Monday, clarifying that Chetan Sureja had merely forwarded the message as a joke. Admitting his mistake, he apologised and promptly deleted the post.

Amid growing political sensitivity, a sudden post by Chetan Sureja, BJP corporator from Ward No. 10, quickly snowballed into an internal embarrassment for Rajkot city’s top BJP leadership.

When contacted by local media to verify the origin of the post, BJP corporator Chetan Sureja said, "I posted it just for fun. I had no other intention. The post is not originally mine; it was sent to me from Bangalore. I only forwarded it. I did add a few words myself, but most of the post came from somewhere else."