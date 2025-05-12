Bomb threat at Jaipur's SMS Stadium triggers evacuation; border villages, markets on high alert amid Indo-Pakistan tension

JAIPUR: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS Stadium) has once again received a bomb threat, triggering panic and a high-level security response.

The threatening email was sent to the official ID of the Rajasthan State Sports Council, prompting authorities to immediately evacuate the stadium and launch a search operation.

Teams from the police, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), bomb disposal unit, and dog squad quickly arrived at the stadium, which is the sole venue for all IPL matches in Rajasthan. Security personnel thoroughly searched the stadium premises to ensure there was no explosive device.

This is the second such threat in recent days. On May 8, a similar email was received from a Pakistani IP address, warning that the stadium would be bombed as part of “Operation Sindoor”. Following that incident, the Rajasthan State Sports Council alerted police officials, and a full-scale search operation was carried out. The Director General of Cyber Crime was also informed about the email originating from a foreign IP.

In light of the recent threat, authorities have suspended all player activities inside the stadium. Rajasthan State Sports Council President Neeraj K Pawan confirmed the contents of the email, stating that it claimed a bomb had already been successfully planted in the stadium and a major explosion would occur soon.

Senior police officials were immediately informed, and the stadium was cleared of all staff and visitors. A comprehensive security sweep is currently underway.

Border tension intensifies in Jaisalmer

Meanwhile, despite an official ceasefire, the atmosphere along the India-Pakistan border remains tense. Increased activity of Pakistani drones has been reported, particularly in the border villages of Jaisalmer, which remain on high alert.