Calm night in Jammu and Kashmir, no incidents reported: Army

Jammu and Kashmir remained peaceful last night, with no hostilities reported between the Indian and Pakistani militaries along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, Indian Army said on Monday morning.

"The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border," the Army said in a brief statement, less than two days after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding.

"No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," it added.

This calm follows a period of heightened tensions along the LoC and the International Border due to a military conflict between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor'.However, on May 10, both India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.

On the night of May 10, some drone sightings were reported in a few areas of Jammu and Kashmir. However, after India warned Pakistan of retaliation, the violations ceased.

Tensions escalated following India’s successful precision strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, codenamed Operation Sindoor.

The operation was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people—mostly tourists—were brutally killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

On May 7, Indian forces caught Pakistan off guard and hit nine terror targets with precision strikes, reportedly killing over 100 terrorists. In the days that followed, India also targeted several key military sites in Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI)