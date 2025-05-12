Ceasefire brings respite; Delhi flights resume, markets regain footfall

NEW DELHI: Days after the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, normalcy is gradually returning to the national capital. With the Airports Authority of India lifting temporary restrictions on 32 airports that were shut due to border tensions, flight operations at Delhi Airport are stabilising, with no official cancellations reported.

“Great news! All 32 airports which were temporarily closed are now fully operational and things are getting back to normal,” Delhi Airport announced. “Thank you for your patience. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and safe travels!”

The decision to suspend operations at these northern and western airports was part of broader security and logistical measures undertaken following heightened tensions triggered by India’s Operation Sindoor a military action targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Airlines have reopened bookings to the previously closed destinations and stated that flight operations will resume in a phased manner.

“IndiGo has reopened its flight bookings and resumed operations starting today, 12 May 2025, progressively on select routes, beginning with Delhi–Chandigarh, Delhi–Jammu–Delhi and Delhi–Amritsar–Delhi,” the airline announced.