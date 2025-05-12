Flight services resume at 32 key airports closed amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Airports Authority of India has resumed operations at the 32 airports that were temporarily closed in the wake of the recent military standoff between India and Pakistan, an official press statement said on Monday.

However, AAI has advised passengers to check flight status directly with the airline for regular updates.

The suspension of civil flight services, which began on May 9, affected several key airports in northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar.

The temporary closure was initiated following heightened tensions along the border, and flight operations remained suspended until May 15.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), in coordination with other aviation bodies, had earlier issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), enforcing the temporary closure of these airports to all civilian air traffic.

The reopening of these airports brings much-needed relief to thousands of passengers, airline staff, and businesses affected by the shutdown.

“Safety of passengers and operational staff remains our top priority,” an AAI spokesperson said, adding that all necessary protocols would be followed to ensure a smooth transition back to regular operations.