Government must clarify Trump claim on ceasefire, says Pilot

NEW DELHI: A day after India and Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire, Opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and latest developments in cross-border firing.

In his letter dated May 10, senior Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reiterated the Opposition’s unanimous request to convene a special session of Parliament to demonstrate the collective resolve against terrorism. “It is crucial to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and ceasefire. This will also be a chance to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead,” he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recalled the letters written by him and Gandhi on April 28, requesting the PM to convene a special session of Parliament. “As the LoP in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of the request. I trust you will agree,” the Congress chief said.

Earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot strongly objected attempts at internationalising the Kashmir issue. He also reiterated the party’s demand for a special Parliament session and an all-party meet, asserting that the government must clarify its stand on third-party mediation after the announcement of ceasefire by US President Donald Trump, before it was announced by India and Pakistan.

The leader added that Kashmir is a bilateral issue, and no third-party mediation is acceptable and also questioned the US officials’ statement that the two countries will be meeting at a neutral venue.