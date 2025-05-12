Haryana police detains 39 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal residence and employment at brick kiln

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police today detained 39 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally residing in the Hansi area of Hisar district, where they were working at a brick kiln. They had crossed the border from Bangladesh into India without the necessary documentation.

Sources stated that of the 39 detained Bangladeshi nationals, 14 are men, 11 women, and 14 children, all of whom were employed at a brick kiln on Tosham Road. None of them possessed valid documentation to stay or work in India. The police action followed a tip-off, and initial investigations suggest that these individuals had entered India illegally from Bangladesh.

A police official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and security and intelligence agencies are also involved. "The police are in the process of collecting all available documents related to these individuals, who will be sent to a designated detention camp in Delhi once all necessary procedures are completed," the official said.