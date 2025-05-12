Layered air defence minimised damage from Pakistani strikes, say armed forces in joint briefing

NEW DELHI: The Indian Armed Forces successfully repelled Pakistan’s attacks due to a robust, layered air defence (AD) network, senior officers stated during a tri-services special media briefing held in the capital.

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Director General Air (Operations), Indian Air Force, emphasised that the joint operations were aimed at destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), as well as within Pakistan itself. He reiterated: “Our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure. However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind.”

During the press conference, Air Marshal Bharti invoked a verse from the Ramcharitmanas to underscore that India’s firm military response was necessitated by Pakistan’s persistent provocation and disregard for India’s earlier diplomatic overtures.

In response to a question about the symbolic use of poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s work in the conference's opening video, Air Marshal Bharti recited a verse from the Ramcharitmanas:

"Vinay na maanat jaladh jad, gaye teen din beeti. Bole Ram sakop tab, bhay binu hoye na preeti."

Roughly translated, it means: “The ocean, unmoved by polite requests, remained obstinate for three days. Then Lord Rama, in anger, said without fear, love does not arise.”

Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General Naval Operations, highlighted that the presence of the Indian Navy’s Carrier Battle Group (CBG) in the Arabian Sea compelled Pakistani air elements to remain confined near the Makran coast. “Our powerful CBG, equipped with MiG-29K fighters and airborne early warning helicopters, maintained an uncontested presence in the operational area, effectively denying Pakistan any opportunity to pose a maritime threat,” he stated.