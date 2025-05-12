Layered air defence minimised damage from Pakistani strikes, say armed forces in joint briefing

NEW DELHI: The Indian Armed Forces successfully repelled Pakistan’s attacks due to a robust, layered air defence (AD) network, senior officers stated during a tri-services special media briefing held in the capital.
Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Director General Air (Operations), Indian Air Force, emphasised that the joint operations were aimed at destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), as well as within Pakistan itself. He reiterated: “Our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure. However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind.”
During the press conference, Air Marshal Bharti invoked a verse from the Ramcharitmanas to underscore that India’s firm military response was necessitated by Pakistan’s persistent provocation and disregard for India’s earlier diplomatic overtures.
In response to a question about the symbolic use of poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s work in the conference's opening video, Air Marshal Bharti recited a verse from the Ramcharitmanas:
"Vinay na maanat jaladh jad, gaye teen din beeti. Bole Ram sakop tab, bhay binu hoye na preeti."
Roughly translated, it means: “The ocean, unmoved by polite requests, remained obstinate for three days. Then Lord Rama, in anger, said without fear, love does not arise.”
Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General Naval Operations, highlighted that the presence of the Indian Navy’s Carrier Battle Group (CBG) in the Arabian Sea compelled Pakistani air elements to remain confined near the Makran coast. “Our powerful CBG, equipped with MiG-29K fighters and airborne early warning helicopters, maintained an uncontested presence in the operational area, effectively denying Pakistan any opportunity to pose a maritime threat,” he stated.
Addressing the media alongside his Army and Navy counterparts—Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General Military Operations, and Vice Admiral Pramod Air Marshal Bharti noted the importance of India’s integrated air defence framework in minimising civilian and military damage.
“Most of you, and indeed the majority of the populace, have commented on the layered and integrated air defence system deployed by the Indian Armed Forces, comprising Army, Navy, and IAF assets,” Bharti said. “This system includes a range of air defence sensors and weapons—from point-defence systems like LLAD guns, MANPADS, and short-range SAMs, to area-defence systems like fighter aircraft and long-range SAMs.”
Bharti also highlighted the successful deployment of India’s indigenous counter-UAS systems to neutralise Pakistani drones and UCAVs. The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the IAF played a central role in orchestrating this multi-layered, net-centric defence environment.
While newer systems received praise, Bharti also lauded the performance of older, battle-proven assets like the Pechora, OSA-AK, and LLAD guns, along with the indigenous Akash missile system, for their reliability during the conflict.
Vice Admiral Pramod further described the Indian Navy’s air defence as a composite, networked capability able to handle threats across air, surface, and sub-surface domains, integrated through advanced sensors and combat management systems.
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai remarked that the nature of terrorist activities had evolved, with civilians increasingly becoming targets. “Our precision attacks on terrorist hideouts were conducted without crossing the Line of Control or the International Border,” he said.
He noted that India had anticipated Pakistan’s possible retaliation and was well-prepared. “On the nights of 9 and 10 May, when Pakistan launched continuous strikes on our airfields and installations, they were decisively thwarted by our air defence grid,” Ghai said. “In contrast to the devastation seen at Pakistan’s airfields, our installations remain fully functional.”
He added that drone and UAV attacks by Pakistan were also foiled either by the integrated grid or by shoulder-fired air defence systems.
“You must have heard the saying,” Ghai concluded, “‘When the courage is high, even the destination touches your feet.’”