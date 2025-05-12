MHA reviews security on India-Bangladesh border amid action against Hasina party

NEW DELHI: Even as the Border Security Force (BSF) continues to remain engaged on the western flank amid military tensions with Pakistan, the top officials of the force on Sunday reviewed the operational preparedness and prevailing security scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh border in parts of Assam and West Bengal frontiers with a focus on challenges posed by fast changing political situation in Bangladesh, officials said.

The officials said that Additional Director General (ADG) of the force’s eastern command, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, has been visiting since Friday to areas under Guwahati Frontier, in Dhubri district of Assam and Cooch Behar of neighbouring West Bengal along the International Border (IB) with Bangladesh.

According to officials here, during his visits to sector headquarters Gopalpur, Cooch Behar and Dhubri, the AGG was briefed by Inspector General of Guwahati Frontier Sukhdev Raj, along with the field commanders.