MHA reviews security on India-Bangladesh border amid action against Hasina party

NEW DELHI: Even as the Border Security Force (BSF) continues to remain engaged on the western flank amid military tensions with Pakistan, the top officials of the force on Sunday reviewed the operational preparedness and prevailing security scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh border in parts of Assam and West Bengal frontiers with a focus on challenges posed by fast changing political situation in Bangladesh, officials said.
The officials said that Additional Director General (ADG) of the force’s eastern command, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, has been visiting since Friday to areas under Guwahati Frontier, in Dhubri district of Assam and Cooch Behar of neighbouring West Bengal along the International Border (IB) with Bangladesh.
According to officials here, during his visits to sector headquarters Gopalpur, Cooch Behar and Dhubri, the AGG was briefed by Inspector General of Guwahati Frontier Sukhdev Raj, along with the field commanders.
“The briefing focused on the current security challenges posed by unrest in Bangladesh, evolving situation on the Indo-Pakistan Border and the necessary measures taken to combat these issues,” a senior BSF official said.
Meanwhile, a number of drone movements have been noticed along the frontier areas for the past one week. One such UAV was spotted by the BSF in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Saturday night near the sensitive areas of the borders.
The discovery was made in the Durgapur-Barojdihi village, which is more than 2,000 metres inside the Indian territory from the border.
However, BSF officials claimed that the recovered drone was found to be a consumer-grade device rather than something with more sophisticated or potentially malicious applications.
“The drone recovered in Murshidabad is like the one commonly used by photographers to cover events with limited capabilities,” said a BSF official, Notably, following days of street protests led by the student-led National Citizen Party, which emerged from last year’s uprising that toppled former PM Sheikh Hasina, the interim government in Bangladesh banned all activities of the Awami League.