Operation Sindoor: Amid praise by Army, BSF says it remained on high alert since April 22

NEW DELHI: Amid praise from Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai for its effective role in ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday stated that, soon after the government announced retribution for the attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam, the force maintained a state of high alert along the borders. Officials from the top levels down to the last man positioned at outposts were actively involved in the operation.

During a media briefing, the DGMO highlighted that the BSF’s counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems were also deployed and integrated into the armed forces' air defence network to neutralise drones.

The BSF, regarded as the first line of defence, is responsible for managing the International Border with Pakistan and Bangladesh during peacetime, and is also deployed alongside the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials explained that the BSF’s Western Command, headquartered in Chandigarh, is tasked with deployment and operations along the Pakistan border. The command is spread across five frontiers Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab (which are responsible for the International Border), and Jammu and Kashmir (which covers deployment along the LoC).